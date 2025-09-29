Gold And Silver Prices In India Today: Precious Metals Hit Record High Rates

Gold and silver prices surged to an all-time high today, tracking global cues of future interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and softer dollar. Bullion gained as much as 0.4% to $3,357.78 an ounce, after adding 3.5% on Wednesday in its biggest one-day gain since March 2023. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

While silver price rose ₹7,000 to hit ₹1.5 lakh/kg for the first time, gold rate increased ₹1,500 to ₹1,19,500/10 gm, according to All India Sarafa Association.

Gold Prices Today in India According to domestic market data, 24K gold is trading near ₹11,640 per gram, which translates to around ₹1,16,400 for 10 grams. The more popular 22K gold rate is hovering close to ₹10,670 per gram.

On the futures market, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) saw October gold contracts touching ₹1,15,600 per 10 grams — an all-time high. This marks a steep jump compared to last year, when gold hovered around ₹62,000 per 10 grams.

Silver Prices Today in India Silver is also witnessing a historic rally. Domestic spot prices are averaging around ₹150 per gram, or ₹1,50,000 per kg. On MCX, silver futures surged past ₹1,43,968 per kg, adding to the sharp momentum seen over the past few weeks.

The steep rise in silver is being attributed not just to investment demand but also to robust industrial usage, including electronics, solar panels, and electric vehicles.

What’s Driving the Surge? 1. Global Cues: Gold and silver prices are tracking the international gains. A softer US dollar and growing bets of US Fed rate cuts have boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

2. Rupee Depreciation: The Indian rupee has weakened against US dollar, making imported bullion costlier. This directly inflates domestic prices.

3. Supply Restrictions: The government recently restricted silver imports until March 2026, tightening supply and supporting prices.

4. Investor Sentiment: With the equity markets volatile and geopolitical tensions simmering, investors are shifting towards gold and silver as reliable stores of value.

5. Seasonal Demand: India’s festive and wedding seasons traditionally fuel jewellery demand, further supporting prices.

What It Means for Buyers and Investors For Jewellery Buyers: With prices at record highs, purchasing gold or silver ornaments may pinch household budgets. Buyers should compare rates across jewellers and factor in making charges, hallmarking costs, and GST.

For Investors: Analysts suggest that while prices may remain volatile in the short term, the long-term outlook for both metals remains positive. Staggered buying through gold ETFs, sovereign gold bonds, or digital gold can help mitigate risks.

For Silver Enthusiasts: Silver’s dual role as a precious and industrial metal gives it strong demand fundamentals. At half the price of gold, it remains a more affordable entry point for investors.