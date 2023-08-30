Gold and silver prices on August 30: Check latest rates in your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 30, 2023 09:12 AM IST

The prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold, as well as silver, are unchanged from the previous day.

On Wednesday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold, as well as silver, are unchanged from the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, the rates for one gram, eight gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 22K gold are 5470, 43,760, 54,700, and 5,47,000, respectively.

A saleswoman shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata, India. (REUTERS/ File)

Similarly, for 24K gold, the corresponding prices are 5967, 47,736, 59,670, and 5,96,700, respectively. A ‘carat’ stands for the percentage of pure gold in a jewellery item. 24K signifies near 100% (99.9%) purity, and 22K, around 91%.

City22K Gold (price/10 gram)24K Gold (price/10 gram)
Ahmedabad 54,750 59,720
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 54,700 59,670
Chennai 55,200 60,220
Delhi 54,850 59,820

Buyers must, however, note that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact pricing, one must ask their local jeweller.

Silver prices on August 30

Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, are 77.10 (one gram), 616.80 (eight gram), 771 (10 gram), 7710 (100 gram) and 77,100 (1 kilogram).

CityPrice (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 771
Bengaluru 757.50
Chennai, Hyderabad 802
