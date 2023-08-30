Gold and silver prices on August 30: Check latest rates in your city
The prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold, as well as silver, are unchanged from the previous day.
On Wednesday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold, as well as silver, are unchanged from the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, the rates for one gram, eight gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 22K gold are ₹5470, ₹43,760, ₹54,700, and ₹5,47,000, respectively.
Similarly, for 24K gold, the corresponding prices are ₹5967, ₹47,736, ₹59,670, and ₹5,96,700, respectively. A ‘carat’ stands for the percentage of pure gold in a jewellery item. 24K signifies near 100% (99.9%) purity, and 22K, around 91%.
|City
|22K Gold (price/10 gram)
|24K Gold (price/10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹54,750
|₹59,720
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹54,700
|₹59,670
|Chennai
|₹55,200
|₹60,220
|Delhi
|₹54,850
|₹59,820
Buyers must, however, note that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact pricing, one must ask their local jeweller.
Silver prices on August 30
Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, are ₹77.10 (one gram), ₹616.80 (eight gram), ₹771 (10 gram), ₹7710 (100 gram) and ₹77,100 (1 kilogram).
|City
|Price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹771
|Bengaluru
|₹757.50
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹802