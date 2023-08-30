Gold and silver prices on August 30: Check latest rates in your city

On Wednesday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold, as well as silver, are unchanged from the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, the rates for one gram, eight gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 22K gold are ₹5470, ₹43,760, ₹54,700, and ₹5,47,000, respectively.

A saleswoman shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata, India. (REUTERS/ File)

Similarly, for 24K gold, the corresponding prices are ₹5967, ₹47,736, ₹59,670, and ₹5,96,700, respectively. A ‘carat’ stands for the percentage of pure gold in a jewellery item. 24K signifies near 100% (99.9%) purity, and 22K, around 91%.

City 22K Gold (price/10 gram) 24K Gold (price/10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 54,750 ₹ 59,720 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 54,700 ₹ 59,670 Chennai ₹ 55,200 ₹ 60,220 Delhi ₹ 54,850 ₹ 59,820

Buyers must, however, note that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact pricing, one must ask their local jeweller.

Silver prices on August 30

Wednesday's silver rates, on the other hand, are ₹77.10 (one gram), ₹616.80 (eight gram), ₹771 (10 gram), ₹7710 (100 gram) and ₹77,100 (1 kilogram).

City Price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 771 Bengaluru ₹ 757.50 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 802

