Gold and silver prices on July 10: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Jul 10, 2023 09:47 AM IST

Gold prices in India is dependent on factors including currency, global demand and others

Gold prices remained unchanged on Monday. According to website Goodreturns, one gramme of 22K gold costs 5,455 while one gramme of 24K gold was priced at 5,951.In Delhi, one gram of 22K and 24K gold was sold at 54,700 and 59,660 respectively.Here are gold prices for other major cities on July 10, 2023.

CITY22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
MUMBAI54,55059,510
KOLKATA54,55059,510
CHENNAI54,90059,940
BENGALURU54,55059,510
AHMEDABAD54,60054,560

The purity of gold is measured through ‘carats’ or K. A 24K gold does not have traces of other metals. A 22K gold contains traces of other metals like copper and zinc.Gold prices in India is dependent on factors including currency, global demand and others. If the rupee slides against the US dollar, the gold prices will increase.In Indian cities, gold prices depend on various factors like demand, state taxes, octroi, interest levied etc. Gold can be bought in the form of bars, coins and jewellery. The investment options include physical gold, exchange trade funds and sovereign bonds.SilverThe price of silver remained unchanged on Monday. According to website Goodreturns, one gramme of silver costs 73.30. Here are the silver prices for major cities on July 10, 2023.

CITYSILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GM)
DELHI733
MUMBAI733
KOLKATA733
CHENNAI767
BENGALURU727.50

In India, the price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc.If the price of gold increases, the silver price will also increase.

