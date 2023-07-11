Gold and silver prices on July 11: What are latest rates in your city?

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 11, 2023 10:22 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver today? Here's how much you must pay for each on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the prices of gold and silver are the same as yesterday. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold can be bought for 5,445, while eight and 10 gram of 22K gold are available for 43,560 and 54,450, respectively, and 100 gram is at 5,44,500.

For 24K of the metal, on the other hand, customers must pay 5,941 for one gram, and 47,528 and 59,410 for eight and 10 gram, respectively. Similarly, they can purchase 100 gram for 5,94,100.

City22K gold (per 10 gram)24K gold (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 54,500 59,460
Bengaluru 54,450 59,410
Chennai 54,850 59,840
Delhi 54,600 59,560
Hyderabad 54,450 59,410
Kolkata 54,450 59,410
Mumbai 54,450 59,410

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without GST, TCS, as well as other levies. For exact prices, buyers must get in touch with their local jeweller.

Silver prices on July 11, 2023

One gram of silver, meanwhile, is priced at 73.40, the same as on Monday, as per Goodreturns. Similarly, eight gram and 10 gram continue at 587.20 and 734, respectively. 100 gram of the metal can be bought at 7,340, and 1 kilogram at 73,400.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 734
Bengaluru 727.50
Chennai 771
Delhi 734
Hyderabad 771
Kolkata 734
Mumbai 734
