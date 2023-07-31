Gold and silver prices on July 31: Check latest rates for your city

On Monday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are down by ₹10 per gram. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is available for ₹5525, and eight gram, for ₹44,200. For 10 gram and 100 gram, buyers must pay ₹55,250 and ₹5,52,500, respectively. Representational Image

On the other hand, one gram of 24K gold is priced at ₹6,028, while eight gram comes for ₹48,224; 10 gram can be purchased at ₹60,280, and 100 gram, at ₹6,02,800.

City 22K Gold price (10 gram) 24K Gold price (10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,300 ₹ 60,330 Bengaluru ₹ 55,250 ₹ 60,410 Chennai ₹ 55,500 ₹ 60,550 Delhi ₹ 55,400 ₹ 60,430 Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,250 ₹ 60,280

Customers must, however, note that the rates mentioned above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact costs, one must contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices on July 31

Silver, meanwhile, has the same rates as the previous day. As per Goodreturns, one gram of the metal is at ₹77, while for eight gram, people must spend ₹616, and ₹770 for 10 gram; 100 gram comes for ₹7700, and 1 kilogram, for ₹77,000.

City Silver price (10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 770 Bengaluru ₹ 755 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 800

