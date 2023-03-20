Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on March 20: Check rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on March 20: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 20, 2023 07:55 AM IST

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of ₹53,600 on February 2, while 24k of gold was priced at ₹58,470 on the same day.

The price of gold has remained unchanged On Monday as compared to the previous day's prices. According to Goodreturns website, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold remains at 55,300 while, the price of eight grams of 22 carat gold is 44,240.

On Monday, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,320.(Istock)
On Monday, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold was 60,320.(Istock)

The prices of 24 carat gold has also remained unchanged as compared to past one day. On Monday , the price of 10 grams of gold was 60,320. Similarly, eight grams of 24 carat gold was priced at 48,256, as per Goodreturns.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver have also remained unchanged from the previous day. According to Goodreturns, 10 grams of silver cost 721 on Monday while, 100 grams of silver cost 7,210.

Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Monday:

CITYGOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (RS/10 GRAM)
DELHI55,450721
MUMBAI55,300721
KOLKATA55,300721
CHENNAI55,600744
BENGALURU55,350744

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

Last month, the 22 carat gold achieved the highest rate of 53,600 on February 2, while 24 carat of gold was priced at 58,470 on the same day. In February, gold had a lowest monthly price of for 22 carat and 56,020 for 24 carat on February 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gold price gold price in india silver rate today silver gold rate today + 3 more
gold price gold price in india silver rate today silver gold rate today + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out