Gold and Silver Prices on March 29: Gold rates increase, silver unchanged

The prices of gold witnessed a rise on Wednesday, with those of 22-carat (K) and 24K gold increasing by ₹20 per gram and ₹22 per gram, respectively, from the day before. According to the Goodreturns website, 1 gram of 22K gold can be bought for ₹5,470, and was available for ₹5,450 on Tuesday. Similarly, 8 and 10 grams of 22K of the metal are at ₹43,760 and ₹54,700, as against ₹43,600 and ₹54,500 yesterday.

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

100 grams of 24K gold are priced at ₹5,96,700.

Gold prices in various cities on March 29:

City 22K gold (per 10 gram) 24K gold (per 10 gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida ₹ 54,850 ₹ 59,820 Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune ₹ 54,700 ₹ 59,670 Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat ₹ 54,750 ₹ 59,720 Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore ₹ 55,450 ₹ 60,490

It should be noted, however, that the aforementioned rates are without GST and other levies. For the exact rates, people should contact their local jeweller.

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Silver prices in India

The prices of silver, meanwhile, remain unchanged. As per Goodreturns data, 1 gram of the metal can be bought for ₹73. Similarly, 8 and 10 grams of silver remain at ₹584 and ₹730 respectively; while the cost for a kilogram continues to be ₹73,000.

Therefore, 10 grams of silver are still priced at ₹730 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹757 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON