Gold and silver prices on May 26: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
May 26, 2023 12:22 PM IST

The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-Karat gold have declined by ₹16, ₹128, ₹160, and ₹1,600 respectively from Thursday.

Gold prices further declined for a second consecutive day on Friday with a reduction of 150-160 on 10 grams of the metal. The cost of 10 grams of 22 Karat gold stood at 55,650 as compared to 55,800 on Thursday, while the same amount of 24 Karat of the metal costs 60,710 today.

Silver prices were also reduced by 1.50 as 10 grams of the metal cost 729 in the country as compared to yesterday's rate of 730.50.

CitiesGold (22K/10 gram)Silver (per 10 gram)
Chennai 56,050 762
Mumbai 55,650 729
Delhi  55,800 729
Kolkata 55,650 729
Bengaluru 55,700 762
Hyderabad 55,650 762
Pune 55,650 729
Vadodara 55,700 729

Gold prices in India are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

