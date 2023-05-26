Gold and silver prices on May 26: Check latest rates in your city
The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-Karat gold have declined by ₹16, ₹128, ₹160, and ₹1,600 respectively from Thursday.
Gold prices further declined for a second consecutive day on Friday with a reduction of ₹150-160 on 10 grams of the metal. The cost of 10 grams of 22 Karat gold stood at 55,650 as compared to ₹55,800 on Thursday, while the same amount of 24 Karat of the metal costs ₹60,710 today.
Silver prices were also reduced by ₹1.50 as 10 grams of the metal cost ₹729 in the country as compared to yesterday's rate of ₹730.50.
|Cities
|Gold (22K/10 gram)
|Silver (per 10 gram)
|Chennai
|₹56,050
|₹762
|Mumbai
|₹55,650
|₹729
|Delhi
|₹55,800
|₹729
|Kolkata
|₹55,650
|₹729
|Bengaluru
|₹55,700
|₹762
|Hyderabad
|₹55,650
|₹762
|Pune
|₹55,650
|₹729
|Vadodara
|₹55,700
|₹729
Gold prices in India are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.