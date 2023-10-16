Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on October 16: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 16, 2023 08:31 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver today? Here is how much you must pay.

On Monday, gold is costlier by Re 1 for each gram as compared to the corresponding rates on the previous day, as per the Goodreturns website. Therefore, one gram of 22-carat (K) of the yellow metal comes for 5541, and eight gram, for 44,328. On the other hand, 10 gram and 100 gram are available for 55,410 and 5,54,100 respectively.

Representational Image

For 24K gold, buyers must pay 6045 for one gram, 48,360 for eight gram, 60,450 for 10 gram, and 6,04,500 for 100 gram.

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,450 60,500
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,410 60,450
Chennai 55,560 60,610
Delhi 55,560 60,600
Customers must, however, note that the gold prices mentioned here do not include GST, TCS, and other levies; therefore, these are only indicative. For the exact daily price, one must contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices

The daily rate of silver, meanwhile, is the same as yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. The metal, therefore, is priced at 74.10 (one gram), 592.80 (eight gram), 741 (10 gram), 7410 (100 gram) and 74,100 (1 kilogram).

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 741
Bengaluru 730
Chennai, Hyderabad 770
