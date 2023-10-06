Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on October 6: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 06, 2023 08:34 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here is their price for the day.

On Friday, gold is cheaper by Re 1 per gram from the corresponding rates on the previous day. According to Goodreturns, therefore, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold is priced at 5239, eight gram at 41,912, while 10 gram and 100 gram come for 52,390 and 5,23,900, respectively.

Similarly, for 24K of the yellow metal, buyers must pay the following rates: 5715 (one gram), 45,720 (eight gram), 57,150 (10 gram) and 5,71,500 (100 gram).

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 52,440 57,200
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 52,390 57,150
Chennai 52,940 57,750
Delhi 52,540 57,310
It must be noted, however, that the gold prices mentioned here are only indicative; these do not include taxes such as GST, TCS and other levies.

Silver prices

Silver, on the other hand, has the same daily rate as yesterday, the Goodreturns data shows. Customers must, therefore, pay 71.10 for one gram of the metal, 568.80 for eight gram, while 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram come for 711, 7110, and 71,100, respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 711
Bengaluru 690
Chennai, Hyderabad 735
