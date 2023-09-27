Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices on September 27: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on September 27: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Sep 27, 2023 08:45 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹54,900 in Delhi on Wednesday.

The price of gold remains unchanged on Wednesday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at 5,475 per gram. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at 43,800 and 54,750 respectively. Also, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at 5,47,500. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at 5,995 per gram.

Silver price maintained stability, with one kilogram of silver registering a nationwide cost of 74,800.

CityGold(Rs/10gram)Silver (Rs/kg)
Chennai55,05077,600
Mumbai54,75074,800
Delhi54,90074,800
Kolkata54,75074,800
These price fluctuations are influenced by an array of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a key component. Factors such as global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.

