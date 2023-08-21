Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold and silver prices on August 21: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Aug 21, 2023 09:25 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹54,250 and 24-carat gold at ₹59,020 in Delhi on Monday

Gold and silver prices in India remained unchanged on Monday, with the cost of 22-carat gold at 5,410 per gram and 24-carat gold at 5,902 per gram, as For larger quantities, 8 grams and 10 grams of 22-carat gold were priced at 43,280 and 54,100, respectively, and for 24-carat gold, the prices stood at 47,216 and 59,020. The price of silver per gram is 73.30, and for one kilogram, it stood at 73,300. Check the prices of 24-carat gold and silver in your metropolitan city as of Monday here:

Check the rates gold and silver prices in your metropolitan city as of Monday.(HT File Photo)
CityGold (Rs/10gram)Silver (Rs/kg)
Delhi59,17073,300
Mumbai59,02073,300
Chennai59,45076,500
Bengaluru59,02072,500
Kolkata59,02073,300

The differences in gold and siprices on day-to-day basis depends on the various factors such as global demand for gold, currency valuations across different nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations related to gold trade contribute to these shifts. However, the price change will also depend on insights from reputable jewellers.

Moreover, global events like the health of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

