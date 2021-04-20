Home / Business / Gold eases from multi-week high as US yields rebound
business

Gold eases from multi-week high as US yields rebound

US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.16 % to $1,767.70 per ounce.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Spot gold fell 0.2 % to $1,766.65 per ounce by 0945 GMT, after hitting $1,789.77 on Monday, its highest since Feb. 25.(File Photo)

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, pulled down by a rise in US Treasury yields, although a softer dollar capped losses and kept bullion near a seven-week peak scaled the previous session.

Spot gold fell 0.2 % to $1,766.65 per ounce by 0945 GMT, after hitting $1,789.77 on Monday, its highest since Feb. 25.

US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.16 % to $1,767.70 per ounce.

"The U.S. Treasury yield is up again and that is weighing on gold. It is compensating for the positive effect of the weaker U.S. dollar," Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose above 1.6% after hitting a five-week low last week, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold, also considered a hedge against inflation, has shed over 6% this year as the higher yields have dulled the appeal of the non-yielding commodity. Bullion rose 25% last year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govt launches network of 6,580 labs for quality control of Indian products

Sensex, Nifty settle lower after see-saw trade; banking, IT stocks drag

Localised Covid-19 lockdowns already hitting economic activities: Crisil report

Oil marks anniversary of crash below zero with rally above $64

A weaker dollar has offered some support for gold. The dollar index hit a nearly seven-week low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Gold gained 1.9% last week, the most since mid-December, but its failure to break resistance at $1,785, may drive it back to a range of $1,744 to $1,758 per ounce, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Global shares edged further back from record highs on Tuesday as lofty sovereign bond yields and rising global COVID-19 cases made investors question high equity valuations.

Silver gained 0.05 % to $25.82 per ounce, palladium dropped 1% to $2,784.11 and platinum fell 0.49 %, to $1,200.32.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold rate
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP