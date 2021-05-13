Home / Business / Gold hits 1-week low as US bond yields, dollar climbs
Gold hits 1-week low as US bond yields, dollar climbs

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,814.47 per ounce by 1108 GMT, after falling to its lowest since May 6 at $1,811.74 earlier in the session.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 05:32 PM IST
US gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,814.40.(Reuters)

Gold touched a one-week low on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields rose and the dollar firmed after a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices boosted bets for early interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,814.47 per ounce by 1108 GMT, after falling to its lowest since May 6 at $1,811.74 earlier in the session.

US. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,814.40.

"The real yields continue to rise and there is speculation in the market that there would be a surprise tightening by the Federal Reserve," said Xiao Fu, head of commodities markets strategy at Bank of China International.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields jumped to their highest in more than a month, while the dollar index rose 0.1% versus rivals. Data on Wednesday showing U.S. consumer prices jumped the most in nearly 12 years in April, intensified concerns over rising inflation and possible interest rate hikes. High interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

However, the Fed has pledged to keep interest rates low until the economy reaches full employment, and inflation hits 2% and is on track to "moderately" exceed that level for some time. Investor now await the U.S. jobless claims report later in the day and retail sales data on Friday.

"The Fed is probably quite focused on unemployment as a reason for keeping the narrative dovish," Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion, said. "Given the Flexible Average Inflation target, there's awareness that the Fed can allow for some inflationary room."

Elsewhere, palladium fell 1.8% to $2,805.95 per ounce, extending declines after top producer Nornickel said it resumed full operations at one of its two mines hit by flooding this year. Silver was down 0.8% at $26.81, while platinum dropped 0.6% to $1,202.81.

