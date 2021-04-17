Home / Business / Gold hits two-month high as US yields slip
business

Gold hits two-month high as US yields slip

The dollar eased against its rivals, while benchmark US bond yields hovered near a one-month low hit in the previous session.
By Nasrin Sultana
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Spot gold hit its highest since February 25 at $1,779.52. REUTERS(File Photo)

Gold prices have started to escalate in April amid concerns of inflationary pressures, after a prolonged dull period, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to hamper business growth. International gold prices hit a two-month high at $1,771.37 per ounce on Friday afternoon.

“Gold traded higher to a more than one-month peak as US treasury yields slipped despite better than expected US economic data, pushing investors to bullion as a refuge against possible inflation ahead,” said Navneet Damani, vice-president, commodities research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The dollar eased against its rivals, while benchmark US bond yields hovered near a one-month low hit in the previous session.

“Concerns regarding inflation are increasing ahead of massive fiscal aid and ultra-low interest rates across the globe supporting the metal. Gold prices also got a boost when the US government imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia for alleged actions such as interfering in the 2020 US election,” Damani said.

Damani feels international gold prices could be between $1,745-1,778 per ounce and on the domestic front prices could hover in the range of 46,850-47,450 per 10 grams.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DoT allocates 4G spectrum to telcos

Office sector to see delayed revival on second wave woes

Ajay Seth takes charge as economic affairs secretary

Citi in talks to sell cards and wealth management business

After a massive rally of 28% in 2020 as investors rushed to buy the yellow metal, which is considered a safe haven, gold prices slumped in the first three months of this year, falling 6% in February.

However, gold prices gained nearly 4% in April so far as investors remained cautious about other asset classes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold prices
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP