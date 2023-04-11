Gold price slumps 390, silver marginally declines: Check latest prices

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 11, 2023 06:32 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: The price of 24 carat gold also witnessed a decline on Tuesday. One gram of 24-carat gold is priced at ₹6,043.

Gold prices in India declined on Tuesday now costing 10 grams of 22 carat gold 55,400 compared to 55,790 on Monday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of one gram, eight grams and 100 grams of 22 carat gold have seen an decrease of 39, 312, and 3,900 now costing at 5,540, 44,320 an 5,54,000 respectively.

The price of 24 carat gold also declined on Tuesday.(Representative image/istcok)

The price of 24 carat gold also witnessed a decline on Tuesday. One gram of 24-carat gold is priced at 6,043 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 48,344 and 60,430 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is 6,04,300.

Meanwhile, silver prices in India also recorded a marginal drop on Tuesday. A gram of silver is now costing at 76.30 compared to 76.60 on Monday. Similarly, price of eight grams of silver stood at 610.40, with a decrease of 2.40. 10 grams of silver is available at 763 while one kg of silver will cost 76,300, with a drop of 300 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

CITYGOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI55,550763
MUMBAI55.400763
KOLKATA55,400763
CHENNAI56,000800
BENGALURU55,450800

In India, the prices of gold are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

The term 'carat' is used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is also called pure gold and has 99.9 per cent purity. While, 22K gold comprises 22 parts of gold mixed with two parts of other metals like copper and zinc.

