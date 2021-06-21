Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold prices drop to 46,220 per 10 gram, silver at 67,600 per kg. Check details here
business

Gold prices drop to 46,220 per 10 gram, silver at 67,600 per kg. Check details here

The demand for gold is unlikely to return to normal levels soon, according to a Reuters report, since most jewelry stores in the country are witnessing less than average footfall in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Monday, June 21, 2021 (File Photo)

Gold and silver prices today i.e. on Monday, June 21, 2021, show that the precious metals traded lower in bullion markets this week. The price of 22-carat gold dropped to 46,220 per 10 gram, while silver slid to 67,600 per kg. The prices of gold and silver on Friday were 47,350 per 10 gram and 67,600 per kg, respectively. For 24-carat gold, on the other hand, prices became a bit cheaper, by around 1,762 per 10 gram, and reached 47,220 for the same weight on Monday.

Gold prices the year have been the lowest in the last three decades years, leading to a rush in gold purchases in India. A Reuters news reported, citing local dealers, warned that the demand for gold is unlikely to return to normal levels soon since most jewelry stores in the country are witnessing less than average footfall in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation.

Silver, on the other hand, saw a recent price drop of 2,700 and currently resides at 67,600 per kg, from its earlier rate of 70,300 for the same weight.

On Friday, the rupee broke its eight-session losing streak to end 22 paise higher at 73.86 against the US dollar, taking cues from stronger Asian currencies and lower crude oil prices. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened lower at 74.10 per dollar from the previous close of 74.08.

It touched a low of 74.27 during the day following a weak trend in domestic equities, before clawing back lost ground to end at 73.86.

Topics
gold price in india silver price india gold price today gold prices
