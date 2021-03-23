Gold prices fall further to ₹44,800 per 10 gram. Check rates in your city
Gold prices in India continued to fall below the ₹45,000-mark on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures dipped 0.23 per cent to ₹44,776 per 10 gram and silver futures were down 0.44 per cent to ₹66,331 per kg. The spot price of 24-carat gold stood at ₹44,800 per 10 gram, according to Good Returns, which was down by ₹120 per 10 gram. Gold prices vary according to the tax structure across states and cities.
In the international market as well, gold prices fell, as spot gold slipped 0.3 per cent to $1,734 an ounce and US gold futures were down 0.1 per cent to $1,736.20 per ounce. According to a Reuters report, the prices of gold fell as they were dragged down by gains made in equity markets and dollar, although the markets were affected by larger concerns of the fresh lockdown being imposed in Germany and the increase in coronavirus disease cases in Europe.
City-wise 22-carat gold price per 10 gram:
Mumbai: ₹43,800
Delhi: ₹44,200
Chennai ₹42,120
Kolkata: ₹44,540
Bangalore: ₹42,050
Hyderabad: ₹42,050
Kerala: ₹42,050
Lucknow – ₹44,200
Pune: ₹43,800
Ahmedabad: ₹44,500
Jaipur: ₹44,200
Patna: ₹43,800
Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore: ₹42,120
Gujarat’s Vadodara: ₹44,500
City-wise 24-carat gold price per 10 gram
Mumbai: ₹44,800
Delhi: ₹48,220
Chennai ₹45,950
Kolkata: ₹47,210
Bangalore: ₹45,880
Hyderabad: ₹45,880
Kerala: ₹45,880
Lucknow: ₹48,220
Pune: ₹44,800
Ahmedabad: ₹46,370
Jaipur: ₹48,220
Patna: ₹44,800
Coimbatore: ₹45,950
Vadodara: ₹46,370
The prices mentioned above are exclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes and may vary in showrooms.