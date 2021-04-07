Home / Business / Gold prices fall today, a day after increase. Check rates in your city here
business

Gold prices fall today, a day after increase. Check rates in your city here

Gold prices vary according to the tax structure across states and cities. The prices mentioned below are exclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes and may vary in showrooms. Check rates here
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Spot gold prices for 10 gram 22-carat-gold stood at 44,200 and 24-carat-gold was at 45,200, according to Good Returns.(Reuters)

Gold and silver prices in India were lower on Wednesday following global markets. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were down by 0.26 percent at 45,798 for 10 grams. May silver futures also traded 0.29 percent lower at 65,705 a kilogram. Spot gold prices for 10 gram 22-carat-gold stood at 44,200 and 24-carat-gold was at 45,200, according to Good Returns. Gold prices have been witnessing a downward trend since hitting 56,200 in August last year. For the first three months of this year, gold prices fell nearly 5,000 per 10 gram. Gold prices vary according to the tax structure across states and cities. The prices mentioned below are exclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes and may vary in showrooms.

Check rates of 10 gram gold in your city on Wednesday (April 7):

City22-k gold (per 10 gm)24-k gold (per 10 gm)
Chennai 42,790 46,890
Ahmedabad 44,400 46,300
Bhubaneswar 42,650 46,530
Mumbai 44,200 45,200
Visakhapatnam 42,650 46,530
Jaipur 44,550 48,600
Patna 44,200 45,200
Delhi 44,550 48,600
Chandigarh 44,550 48,600
Kolkata 44,630 47,320

In international markets, gold prices fell on Wednesday after they hit a two-week high hit in the previous session. Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent to $1,737.75 per ounce. US gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to $1,738.60 per ounce. On Tuesday, the prices of the yellow metal had jumped to their highest since March 25 at $1,745.15 owing to fall in US treasury yields and the slipping of dollar in trade. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.4 per cent to $25.06 and platinum rose 0.8 per cent to $1,242.13. Strong economic data as shown by US job openings impacted trading in the international markets as data showed that hiring picked up in the US owing to an increase in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccinations, news agency Reuters reported. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also raised its outlook for global economic growth saying that it expected worldwide output to rise by 6 per cent this year.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RBI doubles payments bank balance limit to 2 lakh

Local lockdowns, inflation, GDP growth: What RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said

Sensex climbs 300 points after RBI policy outcome; Nifty jumps over 14,750 level

Mukesh Ambani India's richest in Forbes list, Gautam Adani 2nd
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold prices in india gold rate
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP