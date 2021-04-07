Gold prices fall today, a day after increase. Check rates in your city here

Gold and silver prices in India were lower on Wednesday following global markets. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were down by 0.26 percent at ₹45,798 for 10 grams. May silver futures also traded 0.29 percent lower at ₹65,705 a kilogram. Spot gold prices for 10 gram 22-carat-gold stood at ₹44,200 and 24-carat-gold was at ₹45,200, according to Good Returns. Gold prices have been witnessing a downward trend since hitting ₹56,200 in August last year. For the first three months of this year, gold prices fell nearly ₹5,000 per 10 gram. Gold prices vary according to the tax structure across states and cities. The prices mentioned below are exclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes and may vary in showrooms.

Check rates of 10 gram gold in your city on Wednesday (April 7):

City 22-k gold (per 10 gm) 24-k gold (per 10 gm) Chennai ₹ 42,790 ₹ 46,890 Ahmedabad ₹ 44,400 ₹ 46,300 Bhubaneswar ₹ 42,650 ₹ 46,530 Mumbai ₹ 44,200 ₹ 45,200 Visakhapatnam ₹ 42,650 ₹ 46,530 Jaipur ₹ 44,550 ₹ 48,600 Patna ₹ 44,200 ₹ 45,200 Delhi ₹ 44,550 ₹ 48,600 Chandigarh ₹ 44,550 ₹ 48,600 Kolkata ₹ 44,630 ₹ 47,320

In international markets, gold prices fell on Wednesday after they hit a two-week high hit in the previous session. Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent to $1,737.75 per ounce. US gold futures slipped 0.3 per cent to $1,738.60 per ounce. On Tuesday, the prices of the yellow metal had jumped to their highest since March 25 at $1,745.15 owing to fall in US treasury yields and the slipping of dollar in trade. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.4 per cent to $25.06 and platinum rose 0.8 per cent to $1,242.13. Strong economic data as shown by US job openings impacted trading in the international markets as data showed that hiring picked up in the US owing to an increase in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccinations, news agency Reuters reported. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) also raised its outlook for global economic growth saying that it expected worldwide output to rise by 6 per cent this year.