Gold prices fall today, after increasing for 2 days. Check rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on Friday edged lower in India after they witnessed a steep rise over the past few days. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down 0.1 per cent to ₹46,793 per 10 gram while silver prices dropped 0.4 per cent to ₹67,240. The gold prices had risen over ₹1,000 per gram in the previous two sessions.

Spot gold prices for 10 gram 22-carat-gold stood at ₹44,560 and 24-carat-gold was at ₹45,560, according to Good Returns. The prices of the yellow metal have been witnessing a downward trend since hitting ₹56,200 in August last year. For the first three months of this year, gold prices fell nearly ₹5,000 per 10 gram. Gold prices vary according to the tax structure across states and cities. The prices mentioned below are exclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), TCS, and other taxes and may vary in showrooms.

Check rates of 10 gram gold in your city on Friday (April 9):

Chennai ₹ 43,650 ₹ 47,620 Ahmedabad ₹ 45,510 ₹ 47,420 Bhubaneswar ₹ 43,010 ₹ 46,910 Mumbai ₹ 44,560 ₹ 45,560 Visakhapatnam ₹ 43,010 ₹ 46,910 Jaipur ₹ 45,160 ₹ 49,260 Patna ₹ 44,560 ₹ 45,560 Delhi ₹ 45,160 ₹ 49,260 Chandigarh ₹ 45,160 ₹ 49,260 Kolkata ₹ 44,440 ₹ 45,560

In the international markets, gold prices on Friday were near more than one-month peak scaled in the previous session. The bullion was set for a weekly gain of over 1 per cent according to news agency Reuters. This was a result of weakness in the dollar and support offered by US treasury yields. Jump in US jobless claims also added support to the bullion, Reuters added. Spot gold prices were steady at $1,755.91 per ounce. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,756.20 per ounce. Among other metals, silver stood unchanged at $25.45 while platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,225.95. The US dollar also witnessed a near two-week low against a basket of currencies after the US jobless claims increased for the second straight week, last week.

