News / Business / Gold prices hit highest levels; check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

ByHT News Desk
Dec 04, 2023 11:22 AM IST

Gold prices in Chennai are the highest.

Gold prices on Monday achieved a historic milestone as it hit 64,000 per 10 grams during Monday's trade.The high has been propelled by heightened trader confidence amid expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in the upcoming year, PTI reported.

Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, December 04, 2023.(File)

At around 10 am, the gold December 2023 MCX futures were trading at Rs.63,760.0 per 10 gm, an increase of 1.027%.

The silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.79,313.0 per kg, up by 0.243%.

At around 11, the rates for 22K gold are 5845 (one gram), 46,760 (eight gram), 58,450(10 gram) and 5,84,500 (100 gram), according to the Goodreturns website.

Today's gold (24k) prices in India

  • Chennai: Gold price of Rs.65,180/10g
  • Delhi: Gold price of Rs.64,350/10g
  • Mumbai: Gold price of Rs.64,200/10g
  • Kolkata: Gold price of Rs.64,200/10g

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

HT News Desk

