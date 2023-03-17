Gold prices in India see increase today. Check latest rates on March 17

Gold prices in India rose on Friday with a gram of 22 carat gold costing ₹5,355 compared to ₹5,305 on Thursday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22 carat gold have seen an increase of ₹400 and ₹500, now costing at ₹42,840 an ₹53,550 repectively.

The price of 100 grams of 22 carat gold is now at ₹ 5,35,500.(HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The price of 100 grams of 22 carat gold is now at ₹5,35,500 compared to ₹5,30,500 on Thursday.

The price of 24 carat gold also increased on Friday. One gram of 24k gold is priced at ₹5,842 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹46,736 and ₹58,420 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹5,84,200.

The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-carat gold have increased by ₹55, ₹440, ₹550, and ₹5,500 respectively from Thursday, according to Goodreturns.

Meanwhile, silver prices in India also saw an increase on Friday. A gram of silver is priced at ₹69.20 compared to ₹69 on Thursday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹553.60, with an increase of ₹1.60. The price of 10 grams of silver is available at ₹692 while one kg of silver will cost ₹69,200, with a jump of ₹200 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CITY GOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/ 10 GRAM) DELHI 53,700 692 MUMBAI 53,550 692 KOLKATA 53,550 692 CHENNAI 54,250 727 BENGALURU 53,600 727

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers. The prices are determined by a range of factors including the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

The price of 100 grams of 22 carat gold is now at ₹ 5,35,500.(HT File Photo)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON