Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Gold prices remain unchanged, fluctuates in some metros. Check rates here
business

Gold prices remain unchanged, fluctuates in some metros. Check rates here

Gold prices for 10 gram of both 22 carat and 24 carat witnessed a marginal dip in Delhi and Kolkata, however, they spiked in Mumbai.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold per 10 gram in Mumbai stands at 46,870, and 46,870 on Sunday, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold prices in India remained the same on Sunday after witnessing a dip last week. According to the Good Returns website, the price of 22-carat gold remains at 46,870 per 10 gram, and the same for 24-carat gold stands at 47,870.

Gold prices in major Indian cities have, however, seen a spike from Saturday. In Mumbai, the 22-carat gold is priced at 46,870 per 10 gram on Sunday, up from 46,860 for the equal quantity on a preceding day. The price for the 24-carat gold has also seen a surge in the Maharashtra capital, with per 10 gram priced at 46,870, up from Saturday’s 46,860, as per the Good Returns website.

In other metropolitan cities, including the national capital, gold prices continued their dipping trend further. In Delhi, 22-carat gold is priced at 46,850 per 10 gram on Sunday as opposed to Saturday’s 46,860. The rate for 24-carat gold is 51,110 per 10 gram, down from 51,120 on Saturday.

In Kolkata and Chennai, the gold prices for 22-carat gold stand at 47,250 and 45,060 per 10 gram, respectively. For the 24 carat gold, the price stands at 49,950 and 49,160 per 10 gram, respectively. On Saturday, the price for 22-carat gold per 10 gram in Kolkata was 47,260 whereas the same for 24-carat gold was 49,960. The gold price for both 22 carat and 24 carat also saw a drop of 10 each in Chennai on Sunday, the Good Returns website showed.

Sugandha Sachdeva, vice president at Religare Broking Limited, said that any drop in the price of the gold should be seen as an “opportunity by yellow metal buyers till the precious metal is priced above 46,500 per 10 gram.” “Outlook for gold is still bullish…The triggers working in favour of gold price rally in the long-term are rising concern of global inflation that seems to be persisting further and increasing number of Covid-19 cases, which includes the delta variant cases in the US, some European nations and South-East Asian countries, even though the soaring risk appetite globally has dimmed the appeal of gold to a large extent this year,” she said according to Livemint.

Here are the gold rates of major Indian cities today:

Mumbai

46,870 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

47,870 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

Delhi

46,850 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

51,110 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

Kolkata

47,250 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

49,950 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

Chennai

45,060 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

49,160 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

Bangalore

44,700 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

48,770 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

Hyderabad

44,700 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram

48,770 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold prices gold price today

Related Stories

business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Friday, Jul 23, 2021

PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 10:02 AM IST
business

Gold prices fluctuate throughout the week on global cues

PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 11:02 AM IST
india news

Gold prices see massive drop; rates fall 0.3% to 47,776 per 10 grams

UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 11:44 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Human gifts a ‘yacht’ to their cat. Pictures wow people

Mirabai Chanu’s ‘Olympic’ earrings steal the show. Here’s who gifted it to her

Shashi Tharoor’s post on description of bhelpuri goes viral, amuses people

Mystery behind Jupiter’s X-ray auroras revealed, Nasa shares intriguing post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP