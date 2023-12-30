Gold prices show steep decline of ₹430, silver down by ₹1: Check latest rates in your city
The gold and silver prices in Delhi dropped on December 30, showing a significant decline on almost the last day of the year.
Gold and silver prices on December 30: The gold and silver prices across the country, after showing a spike of nearly ₹500, have now recorded a steep decline on Saturday. The gold prices in India dropped significantly while silver rates were also marginally down on December 30.
The gold prices in the national capital of Delhi were down by over ₹400 on December 30. Meanwhile, the silver prices also saw a marginal decline on Saturday, being down by around ₹1.20 today, according to the Goodreturns website.
According to the updated rates for December 30, the price for 22K gold is ₹58,700 for 10 gram, while the price for 24K gold is ₹63,970 in Delhi on Thursday. Gold prices have shown a steady rise over the last month, but recorded a major high on Friday, a day after the markets witnessed a spike.
For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6397 (one gram), ₹51,176 (eight gram), ₹63,970 (10 gram) and ₹6,39,700 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.
Gold prices on December 30: City-wise rates
It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.
|City name
|22K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|Delhi
|₹58,700
|₹63,970
|Mumbai
|₹58,550
|₹63,870
|Ahmedabad
|₹58,600
|₹63,900
|Bengaluru
|₹58,550
|₹63,870
|Chennai
|₹59,100
|₹64,470
Silver prices on December 30: City-wise rates
Not just the steep decline in gold rates but silver rates in Delhi also showed a small decline of over ₹1 The silver price today was recorded at ₹78.30 per gram in Delhi, down by ₹1.20 as compared to yesterday.
|City
|Silver prices (per 10 grams)
|Delhi
|₹783
|Mumbai
|₹783
|Ahmedabad
|₹783
|Bengaluru
|₹760