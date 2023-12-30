close_game
News / Business / Gold prices show steep decline of 430, silver down by 1: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices show steep decline of 430, silver down by 1: Check latest rates in your city

Dec 30, 2023 08:07 AM IST

The gold and silver prices in Delhi dropped on December 30, showing a significant decline on almost the last day of the year.

Gold and silver prices on December 30: The gold and silver prices across the country, after showing a spike of nearly 500, have now recorded a steep decline on Saturday. The gold prices in India dropped significantly while silver rates were also marginally down on December 30.

The gold and silver on December 30 prices recorded a decline as compared to yesterday.(HT File Photo)
The gold prices in the national capital of Delhi were down by over 400 on December 30. Meanwhile, the silver prices also saw a marginal decline on Saturday, being down by around 1.20 today, according to the Goodreturns website.

According to the updated rates for December 30, the price for 22K gold is 58,700 for 10 gram, while the price for 24K gold is 63,970 in Delhi on Thursday. Gold prices have shown a steady rise over the last month, but recorded a major high on Friday, a day after the markets witnessed a spike.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay 6397 (one gram), 51,176 (eight gram), 63,970 (10 gram) and 6,39,700 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on December 30: City-wise rates

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

City name22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Delhi 58,700 63,970
Mumbai 58,550 63,870
Ahmedabad 58,600 63,900
Bengaluru 58,550 63,870
Chennai 59,100 64,470

Silver prices on December 30: City-wise rates

Not just the steep decline in gold rates but silver rates in Delhi also showed a small decline of over 1 The silver price today was recorded at 78.30 per gram in Delhi, down by 1.20 as compared to yesterday.

CitySilver prices (per 10 grams)
Delhi 783
Mumbai 783
Ahmedabad 783
Bengaluru 760
