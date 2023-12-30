Gold prices show steep decline of 430, silver down by 1: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on December 30: The gold and silver prices across the country, after showing a spike of nearly ₹500, have now recorded a steep decline on Saturday. The gold prices in India dropped significantly while silver rates were also marginally down on December 30. The gold and silver on December 30 prices recorded a decline as compared to yesterday.(HT File Photo)

The gold prices in the national capital of Delhi were down by over ₹400 on December 30. Meanwhile, the silver prices also saw a marginal decline on Saturday, being down by around ₹1.20 today, according to the Goodreturns website.

According to the updated rates for December 30, the price for 22K gold is ₹58,700 for 10 gram, while the price for 24K gold is ₹63,970 in Delhi on Thursday. Gold prices have shown a steady rise over the last month, but recorded a major high on Friday, a day after the markets witnessed a spike.

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6397 (one gram), ₹51,176 (eight gram), ₹63,970 (10 gram) and ₹6,39,700 (100 gram). Here are the city-wise rates for gold today.

Gold prices on December 30: City-wise rates

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

City name 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Delhi ₹ 58,700 ₹ 63,970 Mumbai ₹ 58,550 ₹ 63,870 Ahmedabad ₹ 58,600 ₹ 63,900 Bengaluru ₹ 58,550 ₹ 63,870 Chennai ₹ 59,100 ₹ 64,470

Silver prices on December 30: City-wise rates

Not just the steep decline in gold rates but silver rates in Delhi also showed a small decline of over ₹1 The silver price today was recorded at ₹78.30 per gram in Delhi, down by ₹1.20 as compared to yesterday.