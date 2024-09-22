Gold Rate Today 22-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate has increased as of Sunday, with the price of 24 carat gold now at ₹7610.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹810.0. Additionally, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹6977.3 per gram, up by ₹740.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of 2.7%, while there has been a slight decrease of 0.98% over the last month. The current silver rate is ₹96100.0 per kg, which has risen by ₹400.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate is reported as ₹76103.0 for 10 grams today. This is an increase from ₹73430.0 for the same quantity yesterday, 21-09-2024, and also higher than the price of ₹75415.0 observed on 16-09-2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹96100.0 per kg, compared to ₹94000.0 per kg yesterday and significantly higher than the ₹89500.0 per kg recorded last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹75951.0 for 10 grams, rising from ₹73310.0 yesterday and ₹73260.0 a week ago.

The silver rate in Chennai today is noted at ₹100700.0 per kg, which is an increase from ₹98600.0 yesterday and ₹95000.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is recorded at ₹75957.0 for 10 grams today, up from ₹74230.0 yesterday and ₹74150.0 a week prior.

The silver rate in Mumbai stands at ₹95400.0 per kg today, an increase from ₹93300.0 yesterday and ₹89500.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹75955.0 for 10 grams, up from ₹73410.0 yesterday and slightly below the ₹75750.0 noted last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is ₹96900.0 per kg today, which is an increase from ₹94800.0 yesterday and significantly higher than the ₹89500.0 last week.

The MCX futures for gold in September 2024 are trading at ₹2012.5 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹34.525 at the time of this report.

The MCX futures for silver in November 2024 are trading at ₹10771.0 per kg, with an increase of ₹2.439 at the time of publishing.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers, global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Furthermore, international elements such as the global economic state and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.