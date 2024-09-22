Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 22-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 22, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 76103.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 96100.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate has increased as of Sunday, with the price of 24 carat gold now at 7610.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 810.0. Additionally, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at 6977.3 per gram, up by 740.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of 2.7%, while there has been a slight decrease of 0.98% over the last month. The current silver rate is 96100.0 per kg, which has risen by 400.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate is reported as 76103.0 for 10 grams today. This is an increase from 73430.0 for the same quantity yesterday, 21-09-2024, and also higher than the price of 75415.0 observed on 16-09-2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 96100.0 per kg, compared to 94000.0 per kg yesterday and significantly higher than the 89500.0 per kg recorded last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 75951.0 for 10 grams, rising from 73310.0 yesterday and 73260.0 a week ago.

The silver rate in Chennai today is noted at 100700.0 per kg, which is an increase from 98600.0 yesterday and 95000.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is recorded at 75957.0 for 10 grams today, up from 74230.0 yesterday and 74150.0 a week prior.

The silver rate in Mumbai stands at 95400.0 per kg today, an increase from 93300.0 yesterday and 89500.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 75955.0 for 10 grams, up from 73410.0 yesterday and slightly below the 75750.0 noted last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is 96900.0 per kg today, which is an increase from 94800.0 yesterday and significantly higher than the 89500.0 last week.

The MCX futures for gold in September 2024 are trading at 2012.5 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 34.525 at the time of this report.

The MCX futures for silver in November 2024 are trading at 10771.0 per kg, with an increase of 2.439 at the time of publishing.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers, global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Furthermore, international elements such as the global economic state and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
