Gold rate on Diwali: 24K at 1,43,570 per 10g, check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, others

Gold and silver prices in India remained largely uniform across major cities on Diwali, November 8. The price of 24-karat gold stood at ₹1,43,570 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,31,600 per 10 grams, according to Goodreturns.

The price of 18-karat gold stood at ₹1,07,680 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver was priced at ₹2,05,000 per kilogram across the major cities. (Praful Gandgurde/ Hindustan Times/ Representative Image)

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The price of 18-karat gold stood at ₹1,07,680 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver was priced at ₹2,05,000 per kilogram across the major cities.

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Gold rates in Delhi were slightly higher than in other cities, with 24-karat gold priced at ₹1,43,600 per 10 grams and 22-karat gold at ₹1,31,750 per 10 grams.

Also Read: Gold, silver prices see slight decline in Kolkata, Delhi, other cities on Dhanteras

Gold prices in major Indian cities today

On Sunday, November 8, gold prices in key cities across the country were as follows:

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{{^usCountry}} In Delhi, the price of 24-karat gold was ₹1,43,600 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,31,750 per 10 grams. The rate of 18-karat gold stood at ₹1,07,830 per 10 grams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Delhi, the price of 24-karat gold was ₹1,43,600 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,31,750 per 10 grams. The rate of 18-karat gold stood at ₹1,07,830 per 10 grams. {{/usCountry}}

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In Mumbai, the price of 24-karat gold stood at ₹1,43,570 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, 22-karat gold was priced at ₹1,31,600 per 10 grams, and 18-karat gold at ₹1,07,680 per 10 grams.

Also Read: Your Money: How to plan your next gold purchase

In Chennai, 24-karat gold was priced at ₹1,43,570 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold stood at ₹1,31,600 per 10 grams. The price of 18-karat gold was ₹1,07,680 per 10 grams.

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In Hyderabad, the price of 24-karat gold was ₹1,43,570 per 10 grams. The rates of 22-karat and 18-karat gold stood at ₹1,31,600 and ₹1,07,680 per 10 grams, respectively.

Cities 22K (Rs) 22K (Rs) Delhi 1.31,600 1,43,570 Mumbai 1.31,600 1,43,570 Chennai 1.31,600 1,43,570 Hyderabad 1.31,600 1,43,570 Bangalore 1.31,600 1,43,570 Kolkata 1.31,600 1,43,570 View All

In Bengaluru, 24-karat gold was priced at ₹1,43,570 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold stood at ₹1,31,600 per 10 grams. The price of 18-karat gold was ₹1,07,680 per 10 grams.

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Also Read: Gold and silver prices jump as US midterm results weaken dollar and Treasury yields

Silver prices across major cities today

Silver was priced at ₹2,05,000 per kilogram across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on Sunday, November 8, according to Goodreturns.

The price of silver stood at ₹205 per gram and ₹2,050 per 10 grams across these cities.

Buyers should note that the final price of gold and silver jewellery may vary depending on making charges, taxes and individual jewellers.