Gold, silver prices see slight decline in Kolkata, Delhi, other cities on Dhanteras

Gold and silver prices declined slightly on Friday, even as the Confederation of All India Traders said sales of the precious metals are expected to generate business of over ₹60,000 crore on the occasion of Dhanteras. Gold rates in key cities saw a slight decline on Friday. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

In Delhi, prices for 22 karat-gold declined to ₹1,30,543 from ₹1,32,367, and those for 24-karat gold declined to ₹1,42,515 from ₹1,44,506. The rates also declined in other key cities of India, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

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Meanwhile, silver prices saw a nominal decline in Delhi on Friday, from ₹1,876 to ₹1855.