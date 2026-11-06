Gold, silver prices see slight decline in Kolkata, Delhi, other cities on Dhanteras
In Delhi, prices for 22 karat-gold declined to ₹1,30,543 from ₹1,32,367, and those for 24-karat gold declined to ₹1,42,515 from ₹1,44,506.
Gold and silver prices declined slightly on Friday, even as the Confederation of All India Traders said sales of the precious metals are expected to generate business of over ₹60,000 crore on the occasion of Dhanteras.
In Delhi, prices for 22 karat-gold declined to ₹1,30,543 from ₹1,32,367, and those for 24-karat gold declined to ₹1,42,515 from ₹1,44,506. The rates also declined in other key cities of India, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
Also Read | Gold prices continue to fall ahead of Diwali; demand likely to increase
Meanwhile, silver prices saw a nominal decline in Delhi on Friday, from ₹1,876 to ₹1855.
Gold prices in India today | Check city-wise list
On Friday, November 6, around 11:15 am, the gold prices in key cities across the country stood at:
|Cities
|22K (Rs)
|24K (Rs)
|Delhi
|1,29,774.30
|1,41,675
|Mumbai
|1,29,882.07
|1,41,792.65
|Chennai
|1,30,937.65
|1,42,945.03
|Hyderabad
|1,30,036.60
|1,41,961.36
|Bengaluru
|1,29,833.84
|1,41,740
|Kolkata
|1,30,762.63
|1,42,753.97
Also Read | Gold and silver prices jump as US midterm results weaken dollar and Treasury yields
Silver prices today - Check city-wise list
The prices for silver across key Indian cities at around 11:15 am are as follows:
|Cities
|10 g (Rs)
|Delhi
|1,834.75
|Mumbai
|1,830.89
|Chennai
|1,845.52
|Hyderabad
|1,836.05
|Bengaluru
|1,832.39
|Kolkata
|1,850.69
Dhanteras likely to generate over ₹1 lakh crore in business across India: CAIT
The Dhanteras festival is expected to generate business worth over ₹1 lakh crore across India on Friday, with gold and silver sales estimated to contribute more than ₹60,000 crore, ANI reported, citing the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).
Meanwhile, according to the All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation (AIJGF), cited in the report, demand for lightweight jewellery, silver coins and traditional gift items has increased in the market.
Also Read | Sensex, Nifty rebound after volatile start amid steady foreign fund inflows; defy global rout
Nifty, Sensex today
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher after a volatile early session on Friday, according to news agency PTI.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 33 points to 79,343.06 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 52.95 points to 24,477.40.
Later, both the benchmark indices gathered momentum, with the Sensex trading 443.87 points higher at 79,760.10, and the Nifty climbing 81 points to 24,612.85.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More