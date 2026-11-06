We are about to fulfil promise of one lakh additional govt jobs: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the BJP government was about to fulfil its promise of providing one lakh additional government jobs but would reserve some appointment letters for distribution during its third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributing appointment letters to newly selected sub-inspectors of the Uttar Pradesh Police, in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

Simultaneously, he launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), reviving the ‘Saifai syndicate’ charge and alleging that government recruitment before 2017 was dominated by political patronage and favouritism.

He was addressing a ceremony in Lucknow to distribute appointment letters to 4,543 newly recruited sub-inspectors in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Linking the government’s employment record to the political contest ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, he accused the previous SP regime of denying deserving candidates across the state a fair opportunity in government recruitment.

“After providing 9.50 lakh government jobs, I had said in August that we would recruit another one lakh people. We are about to fulfil that promise. In fact, we have crossed that figure, but I am not stopping. We will keep some appointment letters and distribute them when we form the government for the third time,” he said.

The chief minister did not specify how many appointment letters would be kept or which recruitment exercises they would relate to.

“Before 2017, recruitment meant the Saifai syndicate. The rest of the state was excluded from the recruitment process. Today, there is no discrimination in recruitment,” he said.

Saifai, in Etawah district, is the ancestral village of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and the political home turf of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Alleging widespread manipulation in government appointments under previous regimes, Yogi claimed, “Sometimes the application was filed by one person, somebody else appeared in the examination and a third person got the job.” .

“I have seen the period from 2012 to 2017 and also the period from 2003 to 2017. There were several appointments in which the applicant was someone else, but the appointment letter was handed over to another person. Many such cases are still pending in courts,” he said.

“I worry about what will happen if a court one day orders the termination of the services of all such people. I would be very happy if there were also a decision to confiscate the properties of those dishonest people who played with the lives of the youth at that time,” he said.

Addressing the newly selected sub-inspectors, he said, “Did any of you have to seek a recommendation? Did anyone engage in a monetary transaction or offer you money? Or did anyone use pressure or intimidation to secure an appointment letter? The third possibility is not even conceivable in Uttar Pradesh today.”

The chief minister alleged that lawlessness, poor infrastructure and economic backwardness had damaged the state’s identity before 2017. He said people once associated the state with fear and disorder and were reluctant to visit or work there.Describing the state as having acquired the image of an ‘arajakta pradesh’ and a ‘Bimaru’ state earlier, Yogi claimed that improvements in law and order, infrastructure and economic activity had transformed its position now. He said Uttar Pradesh had entered the country’s top three economies and its earnings had increased threefold.