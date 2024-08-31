 Gold Rate Today 31-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gold Rate Today 31-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 31, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today : The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 73181.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 85100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate decreased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7318.1 per gm, down by 1052.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6703.5 per gm, down by 963.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.19%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -3.16%. The silver rate is 85100.0 per kg, down by 60.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 73181.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 30-08-2024, the price of gold was 73340.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-08-2024 was 72466.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 85100.0/Kg. Yesterday on 30-08-2024, the price of silver was 85180.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-08-2024 was 84240.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 73613.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 30-08-2024, the price of gold was 73125.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-08-2024 was 73179.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 85270.0/Kg. Yesterday on 30-08-2024, the price of silver was 85180.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-08-2024 was 84160.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 74261.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 30-08-2024, the price of gold was 73913.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-08-2024 was 73393.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 85100.0/Kg. Yesterday on 30-08-2024, the price of silver was 85180.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-08-2024 was 84240.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 73109.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 30-08-2024, the price of gold was 72838.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 25-08-2024 was 73322.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 85100.0/Kg. Yesterday on 30-08-2024, the price of silver was 85180.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 25-08-2024 was 84240.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 1400.0 per 10 gm, down by 19.122 at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 4883.0 per kg, down by 24.738 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Gold Rate Today 31-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On