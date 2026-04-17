Gold prices fall amid US war on Iran, 24K at 1.53 lakh; check latest rates in your city

Gold prices declined on Friday, April 17, with 24-carat gold falling by ₹268 to ₹15,309.2 per gram.

Gold rates fell to ₹ 1.53 lakh in Delhi.(file photo)

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The 22-carat variant also dropped by ₹245.49 to ₹14,023.23 per gram. Over the past week, 24-carat gold has eased by 0.41%, while it is down 5.74% over the past month.

Gold rate in Delhi

As of today, April 17, the gold rate in Delhi is ₹153092.0/10 grams. On the previous day, 16-04-2026, the price of gold was ₹153360.0/10 grams, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was ₹152728.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹250031.0/Kg. On the previous day, 16-04-2026, the price of silver was ₹249276.0/Kg, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was ₹243410.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai

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{{^usCountry}} Today's gold rate in Chennai is ₹154503.12/10 grams. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was ₹154740.24/10 grams, while last week, on 11-04-2026, it was ₹154102.55/10 grams. Silver rate in Chennai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today's gold rate in Chennai is ₹154503.12/10 grams. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was ₹154740.24/10 grams, while last week, on 11-04-2026, it was ₹154102.55/10 grams. Silver rate in Chennai {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹252280.27/Kg. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was ₹251519.48/Kg, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was ₹245600.69/Kg. Gold rate in Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹252280.27/Kg. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was ₹251519.48/Kg, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was ₹245600.69/Kg. Gold rate in Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Today's gold rate in Mumbai is ₹153252.1/10 grams. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was ₹153513.36/10 grams, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was ₹152880.73/10 grams. Silver rate in Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today's gold rate in Mumbai is ₹153252.1/10 grams. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was ₹153513.36/10 grams, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was ₹152880.73/10 grams. Silver rate in Mumbai {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹250281.03/Kg. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was ₹249525.28/Kg, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was ₹243653.41/Kg. Gold rate in Kolkata {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹250281.03/Kg. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was ₹249525.28/Kg, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was ₹243653.41/Kg. Gold rate in Kolkata {{/usCountry}}

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Today's gold rate in Kolkata is ₹154354.03/10 grams. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was ₹154586.88/10 grams, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was ₹153949.82/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹252030.24/Kg. The price yesterday, on 16-04-2026, was ₹251270.21/Kg, and last week, on 11-04-2026, it was ₹245357.28/Kg.

The June 2026 MCX futures for gold were trading at ₹153077.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a slight decrease of ₹0.05 at the time of publication. The July 2026 MCX futures for silver were trading at ₹255260.0 per kg, indicating an increase of ₹0.54 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies contribute to price variations. Additionally, international factors, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.

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