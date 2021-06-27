Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold rates today show slight increase: Check prices here

The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 10:28 AM IST
The gold rates in Chennai are at 44,450 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of 100 and the gold rate of 24-carat gold are at 48,490 with a hike of 90.

Gold rates in India on Sunday showed a slight increase, with the prices of 10-gram 22-carat gold today stand at 46,160, going up by 10 from yesterday when the metal was being sold at 46,150. Meanwhile, 100 gram of 22-carat gold registered a rise of 100, jumping to 4,61,600.

Both 10-gram and 100-gram categories of 24 carat gold rose by 10 and 100 respectively. One can buy 10-gram of 24-carat gold for 47,160 and 100 grams for 4,71,600.

The gold rates in Kolkata are at 46,660 per 10 grams of 22 carats without change and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at 49,210. The gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city, have been at 46,150 and 47,150 per 10 grams of both 22 carats and 24 carats with a hike of 20.

The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.

Change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate.

Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at 68,300 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at 73,400 with a hike of 300.

