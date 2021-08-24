Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Gold, silver prices drop after jump in previous session
business

Gold, silver prices drop after jump in previous session

In the United States, all eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium where the taper plan of the country's central bank will be revealed.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 09:41 AM IST
Spot gold eased 0.2 per cent to $1,801.65 per ounce.

The prices of gold and silver dropped on Tuesday after a strong jump in Monday's session. The MCX showed on Tuesday morning that gold slipped 0.19 per cent to reach 47,495 per 10 gram while silver futures dipped 0.2 per cent to 62,798 per kg.

Spot gold eased 0.2 per cent to $1,801.65 per ounce, having jumped about 1.4% in the previous session. The prices of silver were up by nearly 2 per cent in the previous session.

But even after the drop, gold prices are still hovering above the key psychological level of $1,800, as the looming threat from the Delta variant of coronavirus fanned expectations that the US Federal Reserve might delay dialling back its pandemic-era stimulus.

All eyes are now on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole, Wyoming, symposium where the bank's taper plan will be revealed.

"The $1,850 level is everything for gold and if after the Jackson Hole Symposium, prices can't make a fresh August high, bullion investors might be quick to the sidelines," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA said in a note.

RELATED STORIES

Traders are also monitoring President Joe Biden's $4.1 trillion economic agenda, with key votes due in the House of Representatives.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold price today silver price mcx gold
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

New labour rules with change in work hours, pay to come into effect from Oct 1?

Infosys hits $100 billion m-cap, fourth Indian firm to reach milestone

US commerce secretary and Indian envoy discuss growing bilateral economic ties

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP