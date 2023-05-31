Gold, silver prices on May 31: Check latest rates in your city
Gold, silver prices: The price of 24 carat gold also declined with one gram of 24k gold available at ₹6,049.
The price of gold declined on Wednesday as the previous day's figures, according to Goodreturns. The cost of one gram of 22 carat gold declined by ₹10 to ₹5,545 while, eight gram's price stands at ₹44,360 and 10 gram of 22K gold is available at ₹55,450.
The price of 24 carat gold also declined with one gram of 24k gold available at ₹6,049. Eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,392 and ₹60,490 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹6,04,900.
Meanwhile, the prices of silver increased as compared to Tuesday's figures. A gram of silver is priced at ₹76.80 while, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹614.40. 10 grams of silver is available at ₹768 while one kg of silver will cost ₹76,800.
|CITY
|GOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM)
|SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
|DELHI
|56,000
|728
|MUMBAI
|55,850
|768
|KOLKATA
|55,850
|728
|CHENNAI
|56,450
|768
|BENGALURU
|55,900
|728
Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.