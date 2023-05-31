Gold, silver prices on May 31: Check latest rates in your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2023 10:06 AM IST

Gold, silver prices: The price of 24 carat gold also declined with one gram of 24k gold available at ₹6,049.

The price of gold declined on Wednesday as the previous day's figures, according to Goodreturns. The cost of one gram of 22 carat gold declined by 10 to 5,545 while, eight gram's price stands at 44,360 and 10 gram of 22K gold is available at 55,450.

The price of 24 carat gold also declined with one gram of 24k gold available at 6,049. Eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 48,392 and 60,490 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is 6,04,900.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver increased as compared to Tuesday's figures. A gram of silver is priced at 76.80 while, eight grams of silver is priced at 614.40. 10 grams of silver is available at 768 while one kg of silver will cost 76,800.

CITYGOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI56,000728
MUMBAI55,850768
KOLKATA55,850728
CHENNAI56,450768
BENGALURU55,900728

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

