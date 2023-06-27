Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold, Silver prices in India: Check latest rates of your city on June 27

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2023 12:16 PM IST

Gold and silver rates: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at ₹54,500 in Delhi on Tuesday.

Gold prices in India maintained the price on Tuesday with a gram of 22-carat gold costing 5,435, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of the gold are 43, 480 and 54,350 respectively.

Gold rates in India today(Representative picture/Reuters Photo)

The price of 24-carat gold saw a moderate drop of Rs10 per gram. One gram of 24k gold is priced at 5,918 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 47,344 and 59,180 respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of silver tightened on Tuesday. One kg of silver is costing 71,500, with a jump of 600 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

CITYGOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 gram)SILVER (Rs/1 kg)
DELHI54,50071,500
MUMBAI54,35070,900
KOLKATA54,35071,500
CHENNAI54,75075,700

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers. They are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

