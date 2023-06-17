Gold, silver prices on June 17: Check latest rates in your city
While both 22 and 24K gold are at the same price as yesterday, silver has become a bit costlier.
On Saturday, the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are unchanged from yesterday. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is available for ₹5,510, while eight and 10 grams of the metal are at ₹44,080 and ₹55,100, respectively. Similarly, customers must continue to pay ₹5,51,000 for 100 grams of 22K gold.
On the other hand, one gram of 24K gold remains at ₹6011, while eight, 10 and 100 grams are at ₹48,088, ₹60,110, and ₹6,01,100, respectively.
|City
|Gold (22K)
|Gold (24K)
|Ahmedabad
|₹55,150
|₹60,160
|Bengaluru
|₹55,150
|₹60,160
|Chennai
|₹55,450
|₹60,490
|Delhi
|₹55,260
|₹60,260
|Hyderabad
|₹55,100
|₹60,110
|Kolkata
|₹55,100
|₹60,110
|Mumbai
|₹55,100
|₹60,110
It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above do not include taxes. For exact prices, customers must contact their local jewellers.
Silver prices on June 17
Silver, meanwhile, is a bit costlier than it was on Friday. For one gram of silver, buyers, on Saturday, will have to pay ₹73.50, a rise of 40 paise from yesterday. Similarly, eight grams of the metal can be bought for ₹588 (increase of ₹3.20), while 10 and 100 grams are at ₹735 (up ₹4) and ₹7,350 ( up ₹40), respectively.
|City
|Silver (per 100 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹7,350
|Bengaluru
|₹7,450
|Chennai
|₹7,880
|Delhi
|₹7,350
|Hyderabad
|₹7,880
|Kolkata
|₹7,350
|Mumbai
|₹7,350