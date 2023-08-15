Gold, silver prices on August 15: Check latest rates for your city on Independence Day

On Tuesday, there is no change in the prices of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold. According to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold is, therefore, available for ₹5465, and eight gram, for ₹43,720. Buyers must pay ₹54,650 for 10 gram of 22K gold, and ₹5,46,500 for 100 gram.

On the other hand, one gram of 24K of the metal comes for ₹5962, while eight gram is priced at ₹47,696; 10 and 100 gram are at ₹59,620 and ₹5,96,200, respectively.

City 22K Gold price (10 gram) 24K Gold price (10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 54,700 ₹ 59,670 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 54,650 ₹ 59,620 Chennai ₹ 54,950 ₹ 59,950 Delhi ₹ 54,800 ₹ 59,760

Customers must, however, note that the rates mentioned above are only indicative, and are without GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact cost for the day.

Silver prices on August 15

Silver, meanwhile, has seen its daily rate dip by ₹3.40 per gram from the previous day. As per Goodreturns, one gram of the metal is selling for ₹72.80, and eight gram, for ₹582.40; the price for 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kilogram is ₹728, ₹7280, and ₹72,800, respectively.

City Silver price (10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 728 Bengaluru ₹ 715 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 760

