Gold and silver prices on May 5: What are the latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 05, 2023 09:56 AM IST

While the rates for both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold are up marginally from yesterday, silver prices are unchanged.

On Friday, the rates for both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold are up marginally from yesterday's prices. According to the Goodreturns website, those planning to buy 1 gram of 22K gold must pay 5,701, up from 5,700 a day ago, a rise of Re 1. Similarly, for 8 gram of 22K gold, customers must pay 45,608 ( 45,600 on Thursday), 57,010 for 10 gram ( 57,000), and 5,70,100 ( 5,70,000) for 100 gram.

For 24K of the metal, one must shell 6,219 ( 6,218 yesterday) for 1 gram, 49,752 ( 49,744) for 8 gram, 62,190 ( 62,180) for 10 gram, and 6,21,900 ( 6,21,800) for 100 gram.

Gold prices in major cities on May 5, 2023

City22K Gold (per 10 gram)24K Gold (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 57,060 62,240
Bengaluru 57,060 62,240
Chennai 57,510 62,740
Delhi 57,160 62,340
Hyderabad 57,010 62,190
Kolkata 57,200 62,400
Mumbai 57,010 62,190

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without levies such as GST, TCS, and local taxes. To get the actual prices, therefore, one must reach out to a local jeweller.

Silver prices

Silver prices, on the other hand, are unchanged on Friday. This means that 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of the metal continue to be available for 77.10, 616.80, 771, and 7,710, respectively.

CitySilver (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 771
Bengaluru 828
Chennai 828
Delhi 771
Hyderabad 828
Kolkata 771
Mumbai 771
