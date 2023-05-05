Gold and silver prices on May 5: What are the latest rates in your city?
While the rates for both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold are up marginally from yesterday, silver prices are unchanged.
On Friday, the rates for both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold are up marginally from yesterday's prices. According to the Goodreturns website, those planning to buy 1 gram of 22K gold must pay ₹5,701, up from ₹5,700 a day ago, a rise of Re 1. Similarly, for 8 gram of 22K gold, customers must pay ₹45,608 ( ₹45,600 on Thursday), ₹57,010 for 10 gram ( ₹57,000), and ₹5,70,100 ( ₹5,70,000) for 100 gram.
For 24K of the metal, one must shell ₹6,219 ( ₹6,218 yesterday) for 1 gram, ₹49,752 ( ₹49,744) for 8 gram, ₹62,190 ( ₹62,180) for 10 gram, and ₹6,21,900 ( ₹6,21,800) for 100 gram.
Gold prices in major cities on May 5, 2023
|City
|22K Gold (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹57,060
|₹62,240
|Bengaluru
|₹57,060
|₹62,240
|Chennai
|₹57,510
|₹62,740
|Delhi
|₹57,160
|₹62,340
|Hyderabad
|₹57,010
|₹62,190
|Kolkata
|₹57,200
|₹62,400
|Mumbai
|₹57,010
|₹62,190
It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without levies such as GST, TCS, and local taxes. To get the actual prices, therefore, one must reach out to a local jeweller.
Silver prices
Silver prices, on the other hand, are unchanged on Friday. This means that 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of the metal continue to be available for ₹77.10, ₹616.80, ₹771, and ₹7,710, respectively.
|City
|Silver (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹771
|Bengaluru
|₹828
|Chennai
|₹828
|Delhi
|₹771
|Hyderabad
|₹828
|Kolkata
|₹771
|Mumbai
|₹771