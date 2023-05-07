Gold and silver prices on May 7: Check latest rates in your city

On Sunday, the prices of 22 and 24 carat (K) gold are down by ₹70 and ₹76 per gram, respectively, from yesterday. Accordingly, as per the Goodreturns website, 1 gram of 22K gold is available for ₹5,650, while 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram can be bought for ₹45,200, ₹56,500, and ₹5,65,000, respectively. Representational Image

Similarly, 1 gram of 24K of the metal can be bought for ₹6,164. For 8 gram, 10, gram, and 100 gram, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹49,312, ₹61,640, and ₹6,16,400, respectively.

Gold prices in major cities on May 7, 2023

City 22K Gold (per 10 gram) 24K Gold (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 56,550 ₹ 61,690 Bengaluru ₹ 55,650 ₹ 61,690 Chennai ₹ 56,920 ₹ 62,090 Delhi ₹ 56,650 ₹ 61,790 Hyderabad ₹ 56,500 ₹ 61,640 Kolkata ₹ 56,500 ₹ 61,640 Mumbai ₹ 56,500 ₹ 61,640

Customers, however, must note that the rates mentioned above are without taxes such as GST, TCS, as well as local levies. To get the actual cost, one must reach out to their local jeweller.

Silver prices

The prices of silver, on the other hand, are down by ₹0.55 for each gram, as per Goodreturns. 1 gram of the metal, therefore, can be purchased for ₹77.70, while for 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram, customers must pay ₹621,60, ₹777, ₹7,700, and ₹77,700, respectively.

City Silver (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 777 Bengaluru ₹ 824 Chennai ₹ 824 Delhi ₹ 777 Hyderabad ₹ 824 Kolkata ₹ 777 Mumbai ₹ 777

