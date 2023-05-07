Gold and silver prices on May 7: Check latest rates in your city
The prices of both gold and silver are down from those yesterday, with the fall being significant in case of the former.
On Sunday, the prices of 22 and 24 carat (K) gold are down by ₹70 and ₹76 per gram, respectively, from yesterday. Accordingly, as per the Goodreturns website, 1 gram of 22K gold is available for ₹5,650, while 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram can be bought for ₹45,200, ₹56,500, and ₹5,65,000, respectively.
Similarly, 1 gram of 24K of the metal can be bought for ₹6,164. For 8 gram, 10, gram, and 100 gram, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹49,312, ₹61,640, and ₹6,16,400, respectively.
Gold prices in major cities on May 7, 2023
|City
|22K Gold (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹56,550
|₹61,690
|Bengaluru
|₹55,650
|₹61,690
|Chennai
|₹56,920
|₹62,090
|Delhi
|₹56,650
|₹61,790
|Hyderabad
|₹56,500
|₹61,640
|Kolkata
|₹56,500
|₹61,640
|Mumbai
|₹56,500
|₹61,640
Customers, however, must note that the rates mentioned above are without taxes such as GST, TCS, as well as local levies. To get the actual cost, one must reach out to their local jeweller.
Silver prices
The prices of silver, on the other hand, are down by ₹0.55 for each gram, as per Goodreturns. 1 gram of the metal, therefore, can be purchased for ₹77.70, while for 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram, customers must pay ₹621,60, ₹777, ₹7,700, and ₹77,700, respectively.
|City
|Silver (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹777
|Bengaluru
|₹824
|Chennai
|₹824
|Delhi
|₹777
|Hyderabad
|₹824
|Kolkata
|₹777
|Mumbai
|₹777