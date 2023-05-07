Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on May 7: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on May 7: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 07, 2023 10:40 AM IST

The prices of both gold and silver are down from those yesterday, with the fall being significant in case of the former.

On Sunday, the prices of 22 and 24 carat (K) gold are down by 70 and 76 per gram, respectively, from yesterday. Accordingly, as per the Goodreturns website, 1 gram of 22K gold is available for 5,650, while 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram can be bought for 45,200, 56,500, and 5,65,000, respectively.

Similarly, 1 gram of 24K of the metal can be bought for 6,164. For 8 gram, 10, gram, and 100 gram, on the other hand, buyers must pay 49,312, 61,640, and 6,16,400, respectively.

Gold prices in major cities on May 7, 2023

City22K Gold (per 10 gram)24K Gold (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 56,550 61,690
Bengaluru 55,650 61,690
Chennai 56,920 62,090
Delhi 56,650 61,790
Hyderabad 56,500 61,640
Kolkata 56,500 61,640
Mumbai 56,500 61,640

Customers, however, must note that the rates mentioned above are without taxes such as GST, TCS, as well as local levies. To get the actual cost, one must reach out to their local jeweller.

Silver prices

The prices of silver, on the other hand, are down by 0.55 for each gram, as per Goodreturns. 1 gram of the metal, therefore, can be purchased for 77.70, while for 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram, customers must pay 621,60, 777, 7,700, and 77,700, respectively.

CitySilver (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 777
Bengaluru 824
Chennai 824
Delhi 777
Hyderabad 824
Kolkata 777
Mumbai 777
Sunday, May 07, 2023
