Gold, silver prices on April 5: Gold rates up, silver steady

On Wednesday, the rates of gold witnessed a slight increase over the previous day, while those for silver remained unchanged. According to the Goodreturns website, the price of 1 gram of 22 carat (k) gold was at ₹5,531, up Re 1 from Tuesday's cost of ₹5,530 for a gram. Similarly, eight and ten grams of 22k gold were at ₹44,248 and ₹55,310, respectively, as against ₹44,240 and ₹55,300 on the previous day.

The prices of both 24k and 22k gold are up on Wednesday from the previous day (File for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For 24k of the metal, on the other hand, the rates increased by Re 1 for 1 gram, and ₹100 for 100 grams of gold. These, therefore, were at ₹6,034 and ₹6,03,400, respectively, rising from ₹6,033 and ₹6,03,300 on Tuesday.

Gold prices in various cities:

City 22k gold (price per gram) 24k gold (price per gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida ₹ 55,460 ₹ 60,490 Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara ₹ 55,360 ₹ 60,390 Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai ₹ 56,010 ₹ 61,100 Hyderabad, Pune ₹ 55,310 ₹ 60,340

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Customers should, however, note that the costs mentioned here do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. To determine the total price, one must contact their local jeweller.

The prices of both 24k and 22k gold are up on Wednesday from the previous day (File for representation)

Silver prices in India

The prices of silver, on the other hand, are unchanged from yesterday, as per Goodreturns. This means that 1 gram of silver can be bought for ₹74.60, the same as yesterday, and eight and ten grams of the metal for ₹596.80 and ₹746, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, therefore, 1 gram of silver continues to be at ₹746, and at ₹778 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail