Home / Business / Gold, silver prices on April 5: Gold rates up, silver steady

Gold, silver prices on April 5: Gold rates up, silver steady

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 05, 2023 09:39 AM IST

Gold, silver prices on April 5: The rates for 1 gram of both 22k and 24k gold were up by Re 1, as compared to the previous day.

On Wednesday, the rates of gold witnessed a slight increase over the previous day, while those for silver remained unchanged. According to the Goodreturns website, the price of 1 gram of 22 carat (k) gold was at 5,531, up Re 1 from Tuesday's cost of 5,530 for a gram. Similarly, eight and ten grams of 22k gold were at 44,248 and 55,310, respectively, as against 44,240 and 55,300 on the previous day.

The prices of both 24k and 22k gold are up on Wednesday from the previous day (File for representation)

For 24k of the metal, on the other hand, the rates increased by Re 1 for 1 gram, and 100 for 100 grams of gold. These, therefore, were at 6,034 and 6,03,400, respectively, rising from 6,033 and 6,03,300 on Tuesday.

Gold prices in various cities:

City22k gold (price per gram)24k gold (price per gram)
Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida 55,460 60,490
Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Vadodara 55,360 60,390
Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai 56,010 61,100
Hyderabad, Pune 55,310 60,340

Customers should, however, note that the costs mentioned here do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. To determine the total price, one must contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices in India

The prices of silver, on the other hand, are unchanged from yesterday, as per Goodreturns. This means that 1 gram of silver can be bought for 74.60, the same as yesterday, and eight and ten grams of the metal for 596.80 and 746, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, therefore, 1 gram of silver continues to be at 746, and at 778 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

