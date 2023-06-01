Gold, silver prices on June 1: Check latest rates in your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Jun 01, 2023 09:32 AM IST

Gold, silver prices: Meanwhile, the prices of silver witnessed a decline from the previous day's figures.

The price of gold rose marginally on Thursday with the cost of one gram of 22 carat gold increasing to 5,586 from yesterday’s 5,585, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22K gold also increased by 8 and 10 to 44,688 and 55,860 from the previous day figures, respectively.

The price of 24 carat gold also recorded an increase on Thursday with one gram of 24-carat gold being priced at 6,094 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 48,752 and 60,940 respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver witnessed a decline from the previous day's figures. A gram of silver is priced at 72.80, down by 4, while, the price of eight grams of silver stood at 582.40. Ten grams of silver is available at 728, down by 40, while one kg of silver will cost 72,800, Goodreturns said.

CITYGOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI56,010728
MUMBAI55,860728
KOLKATA55,860728
CHENNAI56,460768
BENGALURU55,910720

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of 57,200 on May 5, while 24k of gold was priced at 62,400 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at 55,450 on May 30 while 24k gold was priced at 60,490 on the same day.

