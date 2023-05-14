Gold, silver prices on May 14: Check latest rates in your city

The price of gold and silver remained unchanged on Sunday according to Goodreturns. The cost of one gram 22K gold is ₹5,665, eight gram is ₹45,320 while 100 gram of gold is ₹5,58,500.

Similarly, one gram, eight gram, and 100 gram of 24K gold is priced at ₹6,180, ₹49,440, and ₹6,18,000, respectively.

Check out city-wise rates of gold: Cities 22K gold (per 10 gram) 24K gold (per 10 gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh ₹56,800 ₹61,950 Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala ₹56,650 ₹61, 800 Bengaluru, Vadodara, Davanagere ₹56,700 ₹61,850

The rates mentioned above are not inclusive of taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. In order to get the exact selling price, it is advised to get in touch with local jewellery shops.

Silver prices

One gram of silver can be bought for ₹74.80 and eight and ten grams of the metal for ₹598.40 and ₹748, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, therefore, ten gram of silver is at ₹748, and at ₹785 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Gold prices ticked down on Friday pressured by an overall strength in the dollar, although persistent economic fears and the U.S. debt ceiling standoff cushioned bullion's further decline.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,010.63 per ounce by 0720 GMT and was down 0.2% for the week. U.S. gold futures shed 0.3% to $2,015.00.

Gold rose on Thursday after data showed a jump in weekly jobless claims and the smallest annual increase in producer prices last month in over two years, but the metal ended lower as the dollar gained the upper hand, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

(With inputs from Reuters)

