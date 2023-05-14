Gold, silver prices on May 14: Check latest rates in your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
May 14, 2023 01:05 PM IST

The price of gold and silver remained unchanged on Sunday according to Goodreturns. The cost of one gram 22K gold is 5,665, eight gram is 45,320 while 100 gram of gold is 5,58,500.

A salesperson shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Mumbai, India, (File)(REUTERS)

Similarly, one gram, eight gram, and 100 gram of 24K gold is priced at 6,180, 49,440, and 6,18,000, respectively.

Check out city-wise rates of gold:

Cities22K gold (per 10 gram)24K gold (per 10 gram)
Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh 56,800 61,950
Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala 56,650 61, 800
Bengaluru, Vadodara, Davanagere 56,700 61,850

The rates mentioned above are not inclusive of taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. In order to get the exact selling price, it is advised to get in touch with local jewellery shops.

Silver prices

One gram of silver can be bought for 74.80 and eight and ten grams of the metal for 598.40 and 748, respectively.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, therefore, ten gram of silver is at 748, and at 785 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Gold prices ticked down on Friday pressured by an overall strength in the dollar, although persistent economic fears and the U.S. debt ceiling standoff cushioned bullion's further decline.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,010.63 per ounce by 0720 GMT and was down 0.2% for the week. U.S. gold futures shed 0.3% to $2,015.00.

Gold rose on Thursday after data showed a jump in weekly jobless claims and the smallest annual increase in producer prices last month in over two years, but the metal ended lower as the dollar gained the upper hand, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

(With inputs from Reuters)

