Gold, silver prices on May 19: Check latest rates in your city
Find out the rates for 22K and 24K gold, as well as silver, for the fifth day of the week.
Gold prices on Friday remained more or less the same in India as compared to the previous day. According to Goodreturns, 10 gram of 22 carat gold was priced at ₹56,090 while the same amount of 24 carat gold costs ₹61,190.
Silver prices also remained the same as compared to Thursday as the price of 10 gram of the metal was ₹745.
|Cities
|Gold (24K/10gm)
|Silver (per 10 gm)
|Chennai
|₹61,630
|₹781
|Mumbai
|₹61,190
|₹745
|Delhi
|₹61,350
|₹745
|Kolkata
|₹61,190
|₹745
|Bengaluru
|₹61,280
|₹781
|Hyderabad
|₹61,190
|₹781
|Kerala
|₹61,190
|₹781
|Pune
|₹61,190
|₹745
|Vadodara
|₹61,280
|₹745
Factors determining silver price per 1 gram in India today
Among these include the international prices of the precious metal. In India silver prices largely takes cues from what is happening in the international markets. Now we wish to state that gold and silver prices move almost in tune with each other. What we mean is that when gold prices go higher, silver prices too rally.
