Gold, silver prices on May 19: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices on Friday remained more or less the same in India as compared to the previous day. According to Goodreturns, 10 gram of 22 carat gold was priced at ₹56,090 while the same amount of 24 carat gold costs ₹61,190.

A saleswoman shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata, India.(REUTERS/ File)

Silver prices also remained the same as compared to Thursday as the price of 10 gram of the metal was ₹745.

Cities Gold (24K/10gm) Silver (per 10 gm) Chennai ₹ 61,630 ₹ 781 Mumbai ₹ 61,190 ₹ 745 Delhi ₹ 61,350 ₹ 745 Kolkata ₹ 61,190 ₹ 745 Bengaluru ₹ 61,280 ₹ 781 Hyderabad ₹ 61,190 ₹ 781 Kerala ₹ 61,190 ₹ 781 Pune ₹ 61,190 ₹ 745 Vadodara ₹ 61,280 ₹ 745

Factors determining silver price per 1 gram in India today

Among these include the international prices of the precious metal. In India silver prices largely takes cues from what is happening in the international markets. Now we wish to state that gold and silver prices move almost in tune with each other. What we mean is that when gold prices go higher, silver prices too rally.

