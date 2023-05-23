Gold, silver prices on May 23: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices have seen a marginal decline on Tuesday, according to Goodreturns.com. The price of 10 gram of 22-carat gold as come down to ₹56,000 as opposed to ₹56,290 yesterday. Similarly, the cost of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is ₹61,100 today, reduced from yesterday's price which was ₹61,410.

Gold prices recently reached a three-week high in the international market.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has also reduced, however slimmer than that of gold's. 100 gram of silver will cost ₹745 today, which was ₹750 yesterday.

Check out gold-silver prices in some of the important cities:

Cities Gold (22K/10 gram) Silver (per 10 gram) Delhi ₹ 56,150 ₹ 745 Mumbai ₹ 56,000 ₹ 745 Kolkata ₹ 56,000 ₹ 745 Chennai ₹ 56,450 ₹ 780 Bengaluru ₹ 56,050 ₹ 780

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies.

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of ₹56,650 on April 14, while 24k of gold was priced at ₹61,800 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at ₹54,700 on April 3 while 24k gold was priced at ₹59,670 on the same day.

