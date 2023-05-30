Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold, silver prices on May 30: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2023 12:20 PM IST

Gold, silver prices: The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at ₹6,055, while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,440 and ₹60,550 respectively.

The price of gold and silver remained unchanged on Tuesday as the previous day's figures, according to Goodreturns. The cost of one gram of 22 carat gold remained stagnant to 5,550 while, eight gram's price stands at 44,440 and 10 gram of 22K gold is available at 55,500.

The price of 24 carat gold also remained unchanged. The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at 6,055, while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 48,440 and 60,550 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is 6,05,500.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also remained stagnant as compared to Monday's figures. A gram of silver is priced at 72.60 while, eight grams of silver is priced at 580.80. 10 grams of silver is available at 726 while one kg of silver will cost 72,600.

CITYGOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (RS/ 10 GRAM)
DELHI55,600726
MUMBAI55,450726
KOLKATA55,450726
CHENNAI55,850765
BENGALURU55,500726

The rates mentioned above are not inclusive of taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. In order to get the exact selling price, it is advised to get in touch with local jewellers.

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

