Gold, silver prices on May 30: Check latest rates in your city

The price of gold and silver remained unchanged on Tuesday as the previous day's figures, according to Goodreturns. The cost of one gram of 22 carat gold remained stagnant to ₹5,550 while, eight gram's price stands at ₹44,440 and 10 gram of 22K gold is available at ₹55,500.

The price of 24 carat gold also remained unchanged. The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at ₹6,055, while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,440 and ₹60,550 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹6,05,500.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also remained stagnant as compared to Monday's figures. A gram of silver is priced at ₹72.60 while, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹580.80. 10 grams of silver is available at ₹726 while one kg of silver will cost ₹72,600.

CITY GOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (RS/ 10 GRAM) DELHI 55,600 726 MUMBAI 55,450 726 KOLKATA 55,450 726 CHENNAI 55,850 765 BENGALURU 55,500 726

The rates mentioned above are not inclusive of taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. In order to get the exact selling price, it is advised to get in touch with local jewellers.

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

