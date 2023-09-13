Gold, silver prices on September 13: Check latest rates for your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 13, 2023 10:58 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here is how much you must pay for these today.

The prices of gold are down on Wednesday, with 22 and 24-carat (K) gold cheaper by 34 and 38 per gram, respectively, from the corresponding rates on the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, 22K gold is available for 5450 (one gram), 43,600 (eight gram), 54,500 (10 gram) and 5,45,000 (100 gram).

A saleswoman shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata, India. (REUTERS/ File)

For 24K, on the other hand, buyers must pay 5945 for one gram, 47,560 for eight gram, 59,450 for 10 gram, and 5,94,500 for 100 gram.

City22K Gold (price/10 gram)24K Gold (price/10 gram)
Ahmedabad 54,550 59,500
Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai 54,500 59,450
Chennai 54,800 59,780
Delhi 54,650 59,600

People must, however, note that the gold prices mentioned above are only indicative as these do not include GST, TCs, and other levies. For the exact rates, one must reach out to their local jeweller(s).

Silver prices

For silver, customers must pay Re 1 less (per gram) than the prices yesterday, as per Goodreturns. Therefore, one gram silver is rated at 73.50, eight gram at 588, while 10 gram is at 735. Meanwhile, 100 gram of the metal comes for 7350, and 1 kilogram, for 73,500.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata 735
Bengaluru 732.50
Chennai, Hyderabad 770
