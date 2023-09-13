Gold, silver prices on September 13: Check latest rates for your city
Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here is how much you must pay for these today.
The prices of gold are down on Wednesday, with 22 and 24-carat (K) gold cheaper by ₹34 and ₹38 per gram, respectively, from the corresponding rates on the previous day. According to the Goodreturns website, 22K gold is available for ₹5450 (one gram), ₹43,600 (eight gram), ₹54,500 (10 gram) and ₹5,45,000 (100 gram).
For 24K, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹5945 for one gram, ₹47,560 for eight gram, ₹59,450 for 10 gram, and ₹5,94,500 for 100 gram.
|City
|22K Gold (price/10 gram)
|24K Gold (price/10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹54,550
|₹59,500
|Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai
|₹54,500
|₹59,450
|Chennai
|₹54,800
|₹59,780
|Delhi
|₹54,650
|₹59,600
People must, however, note that the gold prices mentioned above are only indicative as these do not include GST, TCs, and other levies. For the exact rates, one must reach out to their local jeweller(s).
Silver prices
For silver, customers must pay Re 1 less (per gram) than the prices yesterday, as per Goodreturns. Therefore, one gram silver is rated at ₹73.50, eight gram at ₹588, while 10 gram is at ₹735. Meanwhile, 100 gram of the metal comes for ₹7350, and 1 kilogram, for ₹73,500.
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata
|₹735
|Bengaluru
|₹732.50
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹770