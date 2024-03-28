 Good Friday 2024: What is open, what is closed on the long weekend March 29, 30, 31 - Hindustan Times
Good Friday 2024: What is open, what is closed on the long weekend March 29, 30, 31

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 03:05 PM IST

Stock market will be closed on Good Friday. When will it resume trading? What about banks?

Good Friday 2024: Indian stock market, bond market and commodity markets will remain closed on March 29 in observance of Good Friday. There will be a pause in trading activities across various segments. This includes cash, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and commodity futures.

Good Friday 2024: The stock market index on a display screen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(PTI)
Good Friday 2024: The stock market index on a display screen at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(PTI)

Stock market closed on Good Friday

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) announced that trading platforms will be unavailable on March 29. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), that facilitate trading in various commodities, will also remain shut not only for the morning session but also for the evening sessions.

When will trading activities resume?

Normal trading operations will resume on April 1 as the BSE and NSE will kick off the day with a 15-minute pre-opening session starting at 9:00 am, followed by regular trading.

MCX will resume its regular trading hours on the same day as well with the morning session running from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and evening session from 5:00 pm until 11:30/11:55 pm.

Are banks closed on Good Friday?

Banks will remain closed in all states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar. In all the other states, banks will be closed on the occasion of Good Friday.

