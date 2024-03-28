Banks are open this Saturday, Sunday: Transactions you can do on March 30, March 31
Reserve Bank of India said, "Agency Banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday).”
The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) said that all agency banks will be open for over the counter transactions related to government transactions on March 30 and March 31. The central bank said in a notification, “The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with Government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) so as to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY 2023-24 itself. Accordingly, Agency Banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday).”
Which banking transactions can you do on March 30,31?
- Transactions through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System will continue.
- Agency Banks will clear all cheques related to Government accounts and they can be presented for the same.
What are agency banks?
As per RBI website, “RBI carries out the general banking business of the governments through its own offices and commercial banks, both public and private, appointed as its agents. Section 45 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, provides for appointment of scheduled commercial banks as agents at all places or at any place in India, for purposes that it may specify, having regard to public interest, convenience of banking, banking development and such other factors which in its opinion are relevant in this regard."
Complete list of agency banks
Agency banks are as follows:
- Bank of Baroda
- Bank of India
- Bank of Maharashtra
- Canara Bank
- Central Bank of India
- Indian Bank
- Indian Overseas Bank
- Punjab and Sind Bank
- Punjab National Bank
- State Bank of India
- UCO Bank
- Union Bank of India
- Axis Bank Ltd.
- City Union Bank Ltd.
- DCB Bank Ltd
- Federal Bank Ltd.
- HDFC Bank Ltd.
- ICICI Bank Ltd.
- IDBI Bank Ltd.
- IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd
- IndusInd Bank Ltd
- Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd.
- Karnataka Bank Ltd.
- Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.
- Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
- RBL Bank Ltd
- South Indian Bank Ltd.
- Yes Bank Ltd.
- Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.
- Bandhan Bank Ltd.
- CSB Bank Ltd.
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
- DBS Bank India Limited#
