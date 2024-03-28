 Banks are open this Saturday, Sunday: Transactions you can do on March 30, March 31 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Banks are open this Saturday, Sunday: Transactions you can do on March 30, March 31

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 11:43 AM IST

Reserve Bank of India said, "Agency Banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday).”

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) said that all agency banks will be open for over the counter transactions related to government transactions on March 30 and March 31. The central bank said in a notification, “The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with Government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) so as to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY 2023-24 itself. Accordingly, Agency Banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday).”

A security official walks past an emblem of the Reserve Bank of India at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai.
A security official walks past an emblem of the Reserve Bank of India at the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai.

Read more: Good Friday bank holiday 2024: Are banks closed on March 29?

Which banking transactions can you do on March 30,31?

  1. Transactions through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System will continue.
  2. Agency Banks will clear all cheques related to Government accounts and they can be presented for the same.

What are agency banks?

Read more: Stock market today| Sensex 800 points higher, Nifty above 22,350: What's driving the surge

As per RBI website, “RBI carries out the general banking business of the governments through its own offices and commercial banks, both public and private, appointed as its agents. Section 45 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, provides for appointment of scheduled commercial banks as agents at all places or at any place in India, for purposes that it may specify, having regard to public interest, convenience of banking, banking development and such other factors which in its opinion are relevant in this regard."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Complete list of agency banks

Read more: Stock market today| Brokerage views on ICICI bank, Titan, Kalyan Jewellers and more: Buy or sell?

Agency banks are as follows:

  1. Bank of Baroda
  2. Bank of India
  3. Bank of Maharashtra
  4. Canara Bank
  5. Central Bank of India
  6. Indian Bank
  7. Indian Overseas Bank
  8. Punjab and Sind Bank
  9. Punjab National Bank
  10. State Bank of India
  11. UCO Bank
  12. Union Bank of India
  13. Axis Bank Ltd.
  14. City Union Bank Ltd.
  15. DCB Bank Ltd
  16. Federal Bank Ltd.
  17. HDFC Bank Ltd.
  18. ICICI Bank Ltd.
  19. IDBI Bank Ltd.
  20. IDFC FIRST Bank Ltd
  21. IndusInd Bank Ltd
  22. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd.
  23. Karnataka Bank Ltd.
  24. Karur Vysya Bank Ltd.
  25. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
  26. RBL Bank Ltd
  27. South Indian Bank Ltd.
  28. Yes Bank Ltd.
  29. Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd.
  30. Bandhan Bank Ltd.
  31. CSB Bank Ltd.
  32. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
  33. DBS Bank India Limited#

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Banks are open this Saturday, Sunday: Transactions you can do on March 30, March 31
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On