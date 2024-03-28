 Good Friday bank holiday 2024: Are banks closed on March 29? - Hindustan Times
Good Friday bank holiday 2024: Are banks closed on March 29?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 08:55 AM IST

Bank holiday 2024: In March 2024, banks across states were closed for 14 days, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list.

Bank holiday 2024: Banks will remain closed on March 29 in many states to mark Good Friday. In March 2024, banks across states were closed for 14 days, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. The list included all Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, public holidays and regional holidays as well. Regional holidays are decided as per states and may differ throughout the country. RBI categorises holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Good Friday 2024: Where are banks not closed?

Banks are closed in all states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar on Good Friday. In all other states, Banks will be closed for Good Friday.

More on March 2024 bank holidays

In March, banks are closed for Chapchar Kut, /Sivarathri, Bihar Divas, Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi, Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi, Holi and Good Friday.

Banks to be open on March 31?

As the fiscal year ends, the Government of India requested all bank branches handling government receipts and payments to stay open for business on March 31, the Reserve Bank of India said.

Which banks will be open on Saturday and Sunday?

RBI said that all agency banks should keep their designated branches open for over the counter transactions which are related to government transactions up to the normal working hours on March 30 and March 31.

