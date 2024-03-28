Soon there will be no toll? What Nitin Gadkari said on new system: ‘We are ending…'

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari said that the government will soon end toll and the new satellite toll collection system will be introduced. He told news agency ANI, “Now we are ending toll and there will be a satellite br toll collection system. Money will be deducted from your bank account and the amount of road you cover will be charged accordingly. Through this time and money can be saved. Earlier, it used to take 9 hours to travel from Mumbai to Pune, now it is reduced to 2 hours.” Nitin Gadkari said the new satellite toll collection system will be introduced.

Watch what he said here

On complaints of exorbitant toll taxes, the minister said that highways save time and fuel usage as well, adding, "Earlier, it used to take nine hours to travel from Mumbai to Pune. Now it is a 2-hour journey. Seven hours of diesel get saved. Naturally, we have to pay some money in return. We are doing it through public-private investment. So we will have to return the money too."

The minister also discussed the Bharatmala Pariyojana that aims to develop approximately 26,000 km of economic corridors. Nitin Gadkari emphasized its significance alongside the Golden Quadrilateral (GQ) and North-South and East-West (NS-EW) corridors and said that he is confident that the project will revolutionize the nation's future by 2024.

He said, “The fate of the country will change by the end of 2024. This is because the road network of National Highways will be equal to that of America. That is my goal. I am sure that I will definitely be successful in this.”