Stocks to watch on March 28: UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy’s Lab, Maruti Suzuki and more

Stocks to watch on March 28: UltraTech Cement will be a stock to watch out for today as the company successfully completed debottlenecking initiatives across various locations which resulted in an additional production capacity of 2.4 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa), it said. Stocks to watch on March 28: In focus will be Zydus Lifesciences that underwent a cGMP USFDA inspection at its manufacturing plant in Ahmedabad from March 18 to March 27.

Watch out for Dr Reddy’s Laboratories stock as well as the company entered a distribution partnership with Sanofi Healthcare India Private as per which Dr Reddy’s will promote and distribute Sanofi’s vaccine brands in India.

NHPC will also be a stock to look out for as its board approved plans to borrow ₹6,100 crore from the market for the fiscal year 2025 and gave in-principle approval for the closure of Loktak Downstream Hydroelectric project in Manipur.

Bharat Heavy Electricals secured an order worth ₹4,000 crore from Adani Power for setting up a thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh and will be a stock to watch out for today.

Look out for REC that approved a market borrowing plan of ₹1.6 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2025 and Texmaco Rail & Engineering whose ₹250-crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) witnessed participation from prominent entities.

Maruti Suzuki India will also be on focus today as it announced organisational changes across engineering, marketing and sales, supply chain and human resources. Tarun Aggarwal will be the new Head of Engineering, succeeding C V Raman and Partho Banerjee will take over from Shashank Srivastava as the new Head of Marketing & Sales, the company said.